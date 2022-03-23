“Young Rock” season two, episode two viewership count, plus “Judge Steve Harvey” numbers with Kevin Sullivan and JJ Dillon

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The second edition of “Young Rock” delivered 2.316 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous show’s 2.552 million viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s “Young Rock” drew a 0.42 in the adults 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.43 rating in the same demo. The “Judge Steve Harvey” episode with Kevin Sullivan and JJ Dillon delivered 3.427 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demo. Yes, a show with Sullivan and Dillon topped The Rock’s show in 2022. How about that? Next week’s “Judge Steve Harvey” includes Pro Wrestling Boom Live co-host Jonny Fairplay, Scott Steiner, and Ronnie Gossett.