Charlotte Flair expected to star in “Walking Tall” remake

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Charlotte Flair is expected to star in a remake of the film Walking Tall that David Eick is producing for NBCU. Deadline.com reports Flair will play a Tucson cop who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploitation, and murder, causing her to go into vigilante mode to protect her town.

Powell’s POV: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played the leading character of Buford Pusser in the 2004 remake of the 1973 Walking Tall film. The story notes that the plan is for the remake to be a two-hour movie with the hope that it will lead to becoming an original series. In other words, Flair is sure to miss WWE time if she signs on for the project.