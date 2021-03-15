What's happening...

Charlotte Flair expected to star in “Walking Tall” remake

March 15, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Charlotte Flair is expected to star in a remake of the film Walking Tall that David Eick is producing for NBCU. Deadline.com reports Flair will play a Tucson cop who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploitation, and murder, causing her to go into vigilante mode to protect her town.

Powell’s POV: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played the leading character of Buford Pusser in the 2004 remake of the 1973 Walking Tall film. The story notes that the plan is for the remake to be a two-hour movie with the hope that it will lead to becoming an original series. In other words, Flair is sure to miss WWE time if she signs on for the project.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.