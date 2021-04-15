AEW’s Chaos Project’s Serpentico on being used as a weapon, Luther on his AEW audition tape

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Serpentico on being used as a weapon in matches: “I’m usually the smaller guy in any match unless I’m wrestling Marko [Stunt], and I had no other choice but to go, ‘I can’t pick anybody up so how ‘bout you throw me at people? You look pretty big and strong.'”

Luther on his AEW audition tape for Dark Order: “My direction was completely different than the way Brodie [Lee] did or the way anybody else did it. It was kind of I guess more mystical.”

Other topics include how a body slam move turned into using Serpentico as a weapon during matches, what inspired the streamers that shoot from Serpentico’s hands during their ring entrance, how they built their in-ring chemistry, and why they crashed Negative One’s birthday party. Luther also shares his journey to AEW, which started with a phone call from Chris Jericho and an audition for Dark Order. He recalls signing his contract the day the pandemic officially shut down the world and wrestling Jericho on Dynamite as part of Jericho’s 30th Anniversary Special. Plus, Serpentico talks training with Bubba and D-Von Dudley, learning the Lucha style in his native Puerto Rico, wrestling under a mask, and debuting on AEW Dark during the pandemic. Plus, there are stories about UFOs, Sasquatches, and death matches.