Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact In 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-The press conference for AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match at the Rebellion pay-per-view.

-Jazz’s retirement ceremony.

-Brian Myers and Matt Cardona compete in “pick your poison” matches with each man choosing the other’s opponent for the night.

-TJP vs. Josh Alexander.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and will feature Havok vs. Nevaeh. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the Good Brothers looking back at their first sting with the company. Today’s flashback pay-per-view airs at 2CT/3ET and will be the Final Resolution event from 2012 featuring Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Roode for the TNA Title, Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles, Tara vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title, Chavo Guerrero and Hernandez vs. Matt Morgan and Joey Ryan for the TNA Tag Titles. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. He will be filling in for me on this week’s members’ exclusive Impact Wrestling audio review.