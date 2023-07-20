Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Mike Sanders, Adam Rose, Evil Uno, June Byers, Angel of Death

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes the final push for Friday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 49 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sanders is 54.

-Adam Rose (Raymond Leppan) is 44.

-Evil Uno (Nicolas Dansereau) is 36.

-The late June Byers (DeAlva Sibley) died on July 20, 1998 at age 76.

-The late Angel of Death (David Sheldon) was born on July 20, 1953. He died on November 25, 2007 at age 54.