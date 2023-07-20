AEW Rampage lineup: The Royal Rampage returning on Friday’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-The Royal Rampage for a shot at the TNT Championship

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Johnny TV, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo

-Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Championship

Powell's POV: Brody King won the first Royal Rampage (Royal Rumble style rules) and earned a shot at the AEW World Championship. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET.