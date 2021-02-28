AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament lineup for today’s online special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament special that will stream tonight at 6CT/7ET on the Bleacher Report website.

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Japan bracket finals.

-Riho vs. Thunder Rosa in a U.S. bracket semifinal match.

-Hikaru Shida, Mei Suruga, and Rin Kadokura vs. Emi Sakura, Veny, and Maki Itoh in a six-woman tag match.

Powell’s POV: The winner of Riho vs. Rosa will face Nyla Rose in the finals of the U.S. bracket, presumably on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The overall tournament winner will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.