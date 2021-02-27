Steel cage match set for WWE Smackdown with WWE Fastlane ramifications

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a cage match for Friday’s Smackdown television show. If Bryan wins the match, he will earn a WWE Championship match with Roman Reigns at the WWE Fastlane event. If Bryan loses the match, he must acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table and the best competitor ever. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The match was set up on Saturday’s Talking Smack in an angle involving Bryan and Paul Heyman. Bryan fought Uso to a double count-out on last night’s Smackdown.