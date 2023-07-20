AEW Collision lineup: AEW Trios Title match set for Saturday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Trios Titles

Powell’s POV: AEW did not announce any new Collision matches during Dynamite. Rather, they said the would announce additional matches during AEW Rampage. Collision will be held on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision the show airs Saturday on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I will be filling in for Will this week.