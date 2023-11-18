AEW Full Gear polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show November 18, 2023 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW Full Gear Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW Full Gear Poll: Vote for the best match MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship Starks and Bill vs. FTR vs. Black and King vs. LFI in a four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue in a three-way for the TBS Championship Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne MJF and Samoa Joe vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the ROH Tag Team Titles Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Championship Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewaew full gear
