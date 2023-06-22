AEW Dynamite rating for the show’s final push for Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 902,000 viewers for TBS, according to PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 832,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.33 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.30 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.56 rating on USA Network. The June 22, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 878,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the last edition before Forbidden Door.