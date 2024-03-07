What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s “Big Business” edition

March 7, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Jay White

-Willow Nightingale vs. Riho

Powell’s POV: The show is expected to feature the debut of Mercedes Mone. Wednesday’s show will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

