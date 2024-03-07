TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, AEW Collision taping (reports needed) WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Bruce Prichard, Tyler Bate, Chick Donovan, Craig Pittman, Tylene Buck, Chase Owens

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes X Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an A grade in our post show poll from 49 percent of the voters. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chick Donovan (Charles Kelley) is 77.

-Craig Pittman is 66.

-WWE executive Bruce Prichard is 61.

-Tylene Buck, who worked as Major Gunns in WCW, is 52.

-Chase Owens is 34.

-Tyler Bate is 27.