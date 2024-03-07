AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches was taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Julia Hart vs. Robyn Renegade for the TBS Title

-Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Bryan Keith and Komander in a three-way trios match

-Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show will air on Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.