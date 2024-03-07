AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show (reports needed from tonight’s taping)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Chris Jericho vs. Titan

-The debut of “The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson

-Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett in an Atlanta Street Fight

-Mariah May in action

Powell's POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET.