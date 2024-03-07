ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: ROH Women’s TV Title tournament continues

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament quarterfinal match match

-Anthony Henry and JD Drake vs. Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Angelico vs. Serpentico vs. Jack Cartwheel and Gringo Loco in a for corner survival match

-Abadon vs. Judie Azul

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).