08/28 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 274): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – AEW All In talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame taking live calls coming out of AEW All In. The next live edition will be on Tuesday, September 5 coming out of WWE Payback and AEW All Out…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 274) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

