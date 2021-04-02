04/02 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 153): ProWrestling.net staffer Colin McGuire discusses WrestleMania 37 and NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver, the in-person experience of attending an AEW show during the pandemic

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Colin McGuire discussing WrestleMania 37 and NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver, the in-person experience of attending an AEW show during the pandemic, his background, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 153) and guest Colin McGuire.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.