MLW’s official preview for tonight’s MLW Fusion

MLW returns TONIGHT at 7pm ET with the opening round of the Opera Cup on FUSION available on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV and YouTube. Learn more about where to watch.

The 2020 Opera Cup commences this week with two high stakes, opening round matches on MLW Fusion, presented by newlawoffice.com.

Opera Cup Opening Round: Rocky Romero vs. Tom Lawlor

Opera Cup Opening Round: TJ Perkins vs. Richard Holliday

Calvin Tankman makes his debut

An inter-promotional clash kicks off the opening round of the historic Opera Cup tournament. Representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling, former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Rocky Romero collides with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Can Lawlor topple NJPW veteran Romero? Or will the ring generalship of “Azucar” Rocky Romero prove too much for the captain of Team Filthy?

The opening round of the Opera Cup continues as the Dynasty’s Richard Holliday heads into arguably one of the biggest fights of his career as he goes head to head with the high flying veteran TJP. Can Holliday use his size advantage to ground out TJP and secure his spot in the Opera Cup semi-finals, or will the high-octane hybrid style of TJP outpace and outgun the smug self-proclaimed Caribbean Champion?

The Heavyweight Hustle will be televised as 355 pound Calvin Tankman makes his highly anticipated debut this week on Fusion!

Plus, one week removed from that vicious attack at the hands of CONTRA’s mysterious masked mercenary, we’ll get a medical update and hear from National Openweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone!

MLW cameras will attempt to get a response from Lio Rush after Myron Reed offered up a title fight.

Salina de la Renta vows to make a statement… but how will she explain her betrayal?

Opera Cup alternate “Untouchable” Gino Medina is confirmed to be an attendance plus the World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich have a special message for fans.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

Join ringside correspondents Rich Bocchini, Jared St. Laurent and Alicia Atout and celebrate Fusion in time for Thanksgiving!

Powell's POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.