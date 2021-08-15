Psychic Gary Spivey looks back on his WCW experience with Paul Orndorff, how he met pro wrestlers and got involved with WCW, whether his segments were scripted

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

Getting familiar with the wrestling business: “I consider myself the People’s Psychic, and when I was on drive time radio down in Tampa Bay, Florida that’s how I came into the wonderful world of pro wrestling. There was a show called ‘The Ron and Ron Show’ and that’s where I would see all of the wrestlers. All of the wrestlers came in and we had become buddies. I became friends with Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and all the guys. We all lived right down the street from one another and we would hang out on their boats and stuff. I also became friends with Paul Orndorff, who was such a legend, and we hit it off.”

Getting into WCW: “Well, I was real close with Hulk Hogan. I was there when he got the keys to the city in St. Petersburg, Florida. So it just kind of evolved that he thought it was a good idea to bring me into WCW. Everyone thought it was a great idea to it. Paul Orndorff was into it too. Those vignettes we did really caught on and were a lot of fun to do. I was basically like his psychic mascot, trying to coach him back to greatness.”

Not being scripted: “I wasn’t reading a script of any kind. It was more like here is what we want and just go out and do it. For me it wasn’t hard at all and it was easy. Paul was so easy to work with, but he did take it very seriously. He wanted it to be as good as it could be. For me it was a great experience. It made me feel really cool that I was able to do that and be on TV for wrestling.”

The vignette with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff: “Well, this wasn’t supposed to be comedic, it was supposed to be serious, but I think it left everyone thinking, ‘Huh, what the heck, a psychic?’ It was one of those things that left people talking. People are still bringing it up today, they are still talking about it, bringing up the clips, and it really has been talked about for the last 25 years. I have to thank ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff for that.”

Other topics include Paul Orndorff’s death, his wrestling fandom, Andre the Giant, backstage at WCW, Paul Orndorff visiting him, what he is up to today, wrestling heaven, theme song, and more.

