WWE Survivor Series to celebrate 30 years of Undertaker (video)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released the video promoting Survivor Series as a celebration of 30 years of Undertaker. Watch the video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Survivor Series will be held on November 22, which is 30 years to the day of Taker debuting at the 1990 Survivor Series. It sucks that the anniversary won’t take place in front of an arena filled with fans, but I am looking forward to seeing what WWE comes up with for the milestone event.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...