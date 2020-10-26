NXT and AEW Dynamite poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The October 21 NXT television show scored an A grade from 44 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. C finished third with 14 percent.

-The October 21 AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 34 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. F finished third with 24 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the Dynamite show another B grade while NXT got a C for NXT. Dynamite benefitted from having tournament matches and some great mic work from Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



