WWE Smackdown poll results for the Hell in a Cell go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The October 23 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 35 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. C and D finished tied for third with 16 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade with the highlights being the final push for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, and the entertaining Seth Rollins vs. Murphy match. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



