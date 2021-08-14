8/14 NJPW Resurgence results: Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP U.S. Championship, Jay White vs. David Finlay for the Never Openweight Championship, Jon Moxley and a mystery partner vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Tomihiro Ishii vs. Moose

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Resurgence”

August 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California at The Flame at L.A. Coliseum

Broadcast live in English via FITE TV and in Japanese on New Japan World

Dark Match: Barrett Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso beat Adrian Quest, Kevin Knight, and The DKC.

The show opened with a video package that ran through each of the matches… Kevin Kelly, Alex Koslov, and Matt Rehwoldt (a/k/a Aiden English were on English commentary…

Powell’s POV: I’ll be going lighter than usual with the details on this show, but I’ll get you the basics. Dot Net co-senior staffer Will Pruett is in the building. He passed along the result of the dark match and may have some other nuggets throughout the evening.

1. Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin. Fredericks won with an Impaler DDT. Afterward, Fredericks put an icepack on the neck of Coughlin and they shook hands. Rehwoldt spoke about getting in the ring for NJPW and taking up Coughlin on one of his challenges eventually.

Karl Fredericks beat Alex Coughlin.

Powell’s POV: A good competitive match between two guys with real upside potential. They seem to improve with each outing. Unfortunately, the stream is flaky thus far, at least on my end. Hopefully it improves. I no more than wrote that sentence and the “no signal from the building logo” popped up, but the feed returned quickly and was much improved. Nice.

2. Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita. There was a good exchange between Rosser and Narita. They went back and forth and then hit simultaneous forearms and knocked each other down. Later, Connors put Romero down with a chokeslam and then TJP hit him with a Mamba Splash. TJP counted along with the referee’s three count. Rosser and Narita went nose to nose afterward.

Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita beat Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler Yuta.

Powell’s POV: Nonstop action with an appreciative crowd that was really behind Romero. While the feed is definitely better than it was during the opener, it’s still not perfect.

A video package recapped the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden. It noted that Wrestle Dynasty was scheduled for the venue, but international events were paused due to the pandemic. The video noted that New Japan Strong debuted last year on New Japan World and FITE TV. The G1 Climax tournament starting in Dallas, Texas was also spotlighted in the video, along with the G1 Special in San Francisco. Footage also aired of Kenta attacking Jon Moxley on AEW television. The video stated the relationship between NJWP, ROH, CMLL, and now AEW and Impact Wrestling. The video closed with a thank you to fans in the United States for their support.

Powell’s POV: I was hoping that the video was going to conclude with a big show announcement. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that it did not given the state of the world and the pandemic.

3. Lio Rush, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, Yuya Uemura, and Adrian Quest vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Danny Limelight in a ten-man tag match. Quest replaced Brody King, who was announced as being out due to “unforeseen circumstances” earlier in the day.