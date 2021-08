8/14 AAA Triplemania XXIX results: Ric Flair appears, Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship, Psycho Clown vs. Rey Escorpion in a Mask vs. Hair match, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Vikingo and Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus and Brian Cage for the AAA Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AAA Triplemania XXIX results

August 14, 2021

Mexico City, Mexico at Mexico City Arena

1. “Team Leyenda Americana” La Leyenda Americana, El Aracno, and La Estrella Cosmica beat “Team Terror Purpura” Terror Purpura, El Venenoide, and La Picadura Letal.

2. Mr. Iguana defeated Myzteziz Jr., Carta Brava Jr., Aramis, Tito Santana, Drago, Nino Hamburguesa, Mocho Cota Jr., Pimpinela Escarlata, Villano III Jr., Mamba, and Argenis in a Copa Triplemania Bardahl match.

3. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Deonna Purrazzo defeated AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache in a Champion vs. Champion match to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

4. Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix beat Vikingo & Laredo Kid, and Black Taurus and Brian Cage in a three-way to retain the AAA Tag Titles.

5. “La Empresa” Puma King, Sam Adonis, and DMT Azul beat Pagano, Murder Clown, and Chessman.

6. Kenny Omega (w/Konnan) beat Andrade El Idolo (w/Ric Flair) to retain the AAA Mega Championship. Flair stopped Omega from hitting Andrade with title belt. Andrade and Flair took turns chopping Omega, and then Flair punched him. Omega ended up hitting Andrade with the belt and then hit a One Winged Angel for the win.

RIC FLAIR IS IN AAA pic.twitter.com/TSRUJpzvP7 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 15, 2021

7. Psycho Clown defeated Rey Escorpion in a Mask vs. Hair match.