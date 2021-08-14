8/14 WWE in Charlotte results: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks unable to appear, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston birthday fun, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle to retain the Raw Tag Titles, Seth Rollins vs. Big E, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SuperShow Live Event

Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

Report by Dot Net contributor Jonny Fairplay (@jonnyfairplay)

Ring announcer Byron Saxton announced that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks would not appear as advertised.

1. Finn Balor beat Baron Corbin. Balor won with the Coup de Grace.

2. Big E defeated Seth Rollins. Big E won with The Big Ending. He delivered a post match promo afterward along with doing the New Day intro for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. There was a “Happy Birthday” singalong with Kingston until Bobby Lashley and MVP interrupted.

3. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat Bobby Lashley and MVP. Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise on MVP and then they finished the “Happy Birthday” singalong.

4. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest beat Sheamus and Jinder Mahal. It started as a match between Priest and Sheamus, but Mahal interfered and it turned into a tag team match. Priest hit his finisher on Sheamus to win the match for his team.

5. AJ Styles and Omos defeated Randy Orton and Riddle to retain the Raw Tag Titles. Orton bled during the match. Styles hit Riddle with the Styles Clash for the win. Orton dropped Styles with an RKO afterward. Orton and Riddle were cool with one another as they headed to the back.

6. Nikki ASH beat Rhea Ripley to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. ASH didn’t get much of a reaction when she came out, and that turned to boos during the match. ASH retained after a top rope splash. The crowd chanted for Charlotte Flair, but they didn’t get their wish.

7. John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. In a nice touch, only the ring lights were left on for the main event. Cena performed an Attitude Adjustment on Reigns, then performed another one one of the Usos and pinned the Uso.

Fairplay’s Notes: Fun show. So professional. It was a near sellout and everyone seemed happy. There was some negative AEW talk from people around me in the crowd. Are we really choosing sides? I love wrestling!!!!