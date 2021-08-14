NJPW Resurgence lineup: The updated for tonight’s show, Brody King out

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the New Japan Pro Wrestling Resurgence event that will be held tonight in Los Angeles, California at The Torch at L.A. Coliseum.

-Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Jay White vs. David Finlay for the Never Openweight Championship.

-Jon Moxley and a mystery partner vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

-Tomihiro Ishii vs. Moose.

-Lio Rush, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, Yuya Uemura, and Adrian Quest vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Danny Limelight in a ten-man tag match.

-Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita.

-Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks.

-Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo.

Powell’s POV: The event will stream live with Japanese commentary on New Japan World. The English commentary feed is only available live via FITE TV for $19.99. The event’s streams begin at 9CT/10ET.

Update: Brody King was pulled from the show due to “unforeseen circumstances.” King has been replaced in the ten-man tag match by Adrian Quest.