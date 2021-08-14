NJPW Resurgence lineup: The updated for tonight’s show, Brody King out

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the New Japan Pro Wrestling Resurgence event that will be held tonight in Los Angeles, California at The Torch at L.A. Coliseum.
-Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP U.S. Championship.
-Jay White vs. David Finlay for the Never Openweight Championship.
-Jon Moxley and a mystery partner vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
-Tomihiro Ishii vs. Moose.
-Lio Rush, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, Yuya Uemura, and Adrian Quest vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Danny Limelight in a ten-man tag match.
-Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita.
-Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks.
-Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo.
Powell’s POV: The event will stream live with Japanese commentary on New Japan World. The English commentary feed is only available live via FITE TV for $19.99. The event’s streams begin at 9CT/10ET.
Update: Brody King was pulled from the show due to “unforeseen circumstances.” King has been replaced in the ten-man tag match by Adrian Quest.
I’m okay, I’ll just have to wait a little longer to beat team filthys ass. https://t.co/sQKJM6xwFT
— Brody King (@Brodyxking) August 14, 2021
Be the first to comment