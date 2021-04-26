4/24 OVW Retribution results: Al Snow ruling on the OVW Heavyweight Championship, Jessie Godderz vs. Luscious Lawrence for the OVW National Title, Mahabali Shera vs. Tom Coffey, Hy Zaya vs. Star Rider vs. Atiba vs. Gustavo in a four-way for the Rush Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

OVW Retribution

Results courtesy of Brian Cannon of OVWMania.blogspot.com

Streamed April 24, 2021 on OVWrestling.com (free replay available)

1. “The Tate Twins” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate defeated “The Box Office Blonds” Adam Swayze and Rex by pinfall.

2. “Shotgun” Tony Gunn beat “The Final Boss” Bruce Wayans via pinfall.

3. “The Indian Lion” Mahabali Shera over “The Iron Bear” Tom Coffey via pinfall.

Ca$h Flo appeared on the Good Word with Reverend Ronnie Roberts and said he will be the new Heavyweight Champion at the end of tonight because he unmasked Omar Amir and Omar was suspended.

4. “The Mayan Mauler” Drew Hernandez and “The Complete Package” Tony Bizo defeated Dustin Jackson and “Rockstar” Ryan Howe via pinfall.

5. Arie Alexander pinned Shannon the Dude.

6. Star Rider defeated Atiba, Gustavo, and Rush Champion “Hood Ninja” Hy Zaya in a Fatal 4-Way to become the new Rush Champion.

7. “Mr. Pec-tacular” Jessie Godderz defeated Luscious Lawrence by pinfall to retain the OVW National Title.

Al Snow came out and said Omar Amir’s suspension started earlier than Ca$h Flo thought, therefore he is still champion and would defend the title right now.

8. OVW Heavyweight Champion Omar Amir vs. Ca$h Flo ended in controversy when two referees made the three count for a different competitor.