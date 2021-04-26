Impact Wrestling teases former WWE wrestlers for Slammiversary

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling released a teaser video for July’s Slammiversary pay-per-view that teases appearances by recently released WWE talent. The video shows footage of Samoa Joe, the No Limit tag team of Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito, Chelsea Green, and Mickie James. Check out the video below or via the Impact Wrestling YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Impact did not list a specific date for Slammiversary. The video also shows the flags of Australia and Mexico. It opens with footage of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Impact has been holding its television and pay-per-view events in Nashville at Skyway Studios, though I suppose it’s possible that they will end up running a show in front of fans in the Nashville area. The company successfully built last year’s Slammiversary with teases of former WWE talent.