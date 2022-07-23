ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a best of three falls match for the ROH Tag Titles

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH TV Title

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

-“The Righteous” Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Rush vs. Dragon Lee

-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay

-(Pre-Show) Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

-(Pre-Show) Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. Ari Daivari and Slim J

-(Pre-Show) Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian

Powell’s POV: The pay-per-view price is is listed as $39.99 on Bleacher Report and DirecTV. The show will be available internationally via FITE TV. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. I will host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).