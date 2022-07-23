NJPW Strong preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls in a NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

-Mascara Dorada, Rocky Romero, and David Finlay vs. Negro Casas, Adrian Quest, and Lucas Riley

-Jordan Cruz vs. JR Kratos

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.