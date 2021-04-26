MLW debuting on Vice TV this weekend

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce its debut on Vice TV.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced it will premiere on Vice TV this Saturday at noon (Eastern).

“This Saturday we kick off an exciting new chapter as millions of fans can now tune in to Vice TV for Major League Wrestling,” MLW CEO Court Bauer said. “Just like Vice TV, MLW is an unfiltered and immersive experience.”

Witness top ranked wrestlers and the next generation of wrestling’s most legendary families as they clash each week on Vice TV.

A national audience on cable and satellite will witness the rise of CONTRA Unit, a new hope emerge with the arrival of Ross and Marshall Von Erich and some dynastic moments from Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday.

Journey to the hottest arenas and fight clubs as rivalries are ignited for championship gold each and every week with MLW on Vice TV.

Learn where you can watch Vice TV: https://www.vicetv.com/en_ us/page/about-vice-tv.

Powell’s POV: Based on the press release, this will not be a replay of the Fusion episode that premieres Wednesday night. Rather, it appears that MLW will be airing classic footage, which is a logical way to let new viewers watching via Vice get familiar with the product before presumably shifting to first-run episodes in July. MLW has announced that May 5 will be its “season finale” and the next listed show is July 10 in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena.