Stardom “American Dream” results: Vetter’s review of Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander vs. AZM, Mei Suruga, and Starlight Kid, Athena vs. Rina, Thekla’s revenge

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Stardom “American Dream”

April 17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Pearl Theater in the Palms Casino Resort

Streamed live on TrillerTV.com

This aired on Triller+, and it is one of five shows held in this venue over WrestleMania week. The lighting was good. Overall, production values were top-notch. The stands certainly appear packed; cagematch.net lists the attendance at 750 and that seems accurate. The ramp is level with the ring. Jordan Castle and Veda Scott provided commentary; Veda is great anyway, but she really excels at calling women’s action.

* I admittedly am NOT familiar with the Stardom product, so bear with me! But I obviously know the AEW talents who participated in this show.

1. Brittnie Brooks and SAKI vs. “Cosmic Angels” Natsupoi and Aya Sakura. Nastsupoi wore white-and-yellow while Aya wore white-and-red. Brooks and Natsupoi opened, with Brittnie hitting a suplex and a bulldog for a nearfall. SAKI entered and tied up Natsupoi on the mat. She held onto one arm and one leg and performed a Giant Swing for a nearfall at 2:30; Jordan Castle made a Claudio reference, and I was thinking the same thing. Natsupoi hit a running Blockbuster.

Aya entered for the first time and hit a dropkick on SAKI. She hit a second-rope double missile dropkick and got a nearfall. SAKI hit a brainbuster and a running boot on Aya for a nearfall at 4:00. Brooks entered and hit a sliding clothesline on Aya for a nearfall. Aya hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Brooks and Natsupoi traded forearm strikes. Natsupoi hit a pair of dropkicks at 6:30. Brooks hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall. Aya hit a flying kick on Brooks. The Angels hit stereo kicks on Brooks, then stereo superkicks on SAKI. Natsupoi hit a Twisted Bliss-style frog splash to pin Brittnie. Good opener.

“Cosmic Angels” Natsupoi and Aya Sakura defeated Brittnie Brooks and SAKI at 8:17.

2. Rina Yamashita, Suzu Suzuki, and Hazuki vs. Hanako, Maika, and Mina Shirakawa. I’ve seen Rina compete in numerous GCW deathmatches; obviously, I’m not a fan of that style. She’s really short but is unafraid of the violence. I think I’ve seen Suzu just once before; she’s a bit bigger than average. Hazuki carried a belt to the ring; her hair is a light reddish color. A nice pop for Mina, who came out last. She opened against Suzu. Suzu’s team all beat up Mina and stood on her chest. Mina and Hazuki traded forearm strikes at 3:30.

Hanako, who is nearly 6’0″, entered and put Hazuki in a Torture Rack. She’s put on some size since I last saw her! (She was really thin when she first toured the U.S.). Rina entered and tried to lift Hanako at 5:30, but Hanako blocked it. Rina finally hit a bodyslam and celebrated. Hanko hit a suplex, and they were both down. Maika entered at 7:00 and traded blows with Suzu. Hanako slammed Mina onto Suzu. Maika covered Suzu for a nearfall.

Maika caught Suzu and hit a powerbomb. Suzu hit a rolling slam on Maika for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Maika hit a second-rope superplex. Mina climbed onto her teammates’ shoulders and splashed onto Suzu for a nearfall. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Maika hit a Michinoku Driver on Suzu for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Maika hit a clothesline to the back of Suzu’s head. Maika hit a second Michinoku Driver to pin Suzu. Good action.

Hanako, Maika, and Mina Shirakawa defeated Rina Yamashita, Suzu Suzuki, and Hazuki at 12:08.

3. Athena vs. Rina. Athena wore her ROH Women’s World Title, and she got a nice pop. NO belts were on the line. Basic reversals at the bell, and Athena hit a one-legged dropkick. She set up for a dive, but Rina caught her with a forearm strike. They fought at ringside. Rina hit a knee drop onto Athena’s ribs on the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Rina sat on Athena’s back and cranked on her head, and was in charge. They got up and traded Mafia Kicks until Athena went down at 4:00.

Athena hit a uranage but missed a standing moonsault. Rina hit a dropkick. Athena hit an enzuigiri. She hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall, and they were both down at 6:00. Rina fired back with a second-rope missile dropkick and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Athena hit a back suplex at 8:30. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, and more while standing.

Athena hit a Mafia Kick, then a kick that sent Rina to the floor. Athena dove through the ropes onto Rina at 10:30. In the ring, Athena hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall, and she was in disbelief that she didn’t win there. Rina flipped Athena off the ropes to the mat and got a nearfall. She nailed a Gory Bomb for a nearfall at 12:30, and they were both down. Athena nailed a pop-up powerbomb. She applied a leg lock around Rina’s neck, and Rina submitted! Really good action.

Athena defeated Rina at 13:08.

* They had a short intermission. Stardom president Taro Okada came to the ring. Thekla, who was famously ‘fired’ by Taro, came out. “Oh, she’s here for an exit interview,” Veda said. Funny. Thekla pushed Taro to the mat and called him a “dumb bitch.”

“How dare you come to my territory?” She shouted that Taro fired her in front of everybody. “But look at me now? I’m the best f—ing thing now. I’m on top of the world! I’m the AEW World Champion. And you are a worm, a parasite.” She chased him to the back. Fun segment.

4. Alex Windsor vs. Saya Iida for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title. They shook hands at the bell and had a clean lockup. Alex is taller and has a clear size advantage. They tied up each other’s left arms. They hit stereo shoulder tackles, both went down, kipped up, and traded forearm strikes. Alex hit armdrags at 2:30. She hit a rolling cannonball from the apron onto Saya on the floor. In the ring, Alex tied up Saya’s legs and applied a Sharpshooter, but Saya reached the ropes at 4:30. Saya hit a suplex and a flying elbow drop for a nearfall.

Saya hit some chops in the corner. Alex hit a hard headbutt at 7:00, and they were both down. They traded more chops. Alex hit a clothesline. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Saya hit a spinebuster and a hard clothesline at 9:30. Alex hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Alex hit a buzzsaw kick to the face and a pumphandle powerbomb for the clean pin. Good action.

Alex Windsor defeated Saya Iida to retain the NJPW Strong Women’s Title at 12:00 even.

5. Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander vs. AZM, Mei Suruga, and Starlight Kid. Mei wore mostly white, while AZM had some green and purple lining in her white gear. Harley and Mei opened. The Japanese trio hit stereo basement dropkicks on Harley at 1:00. Harley hit a back suplex on AZM for a nearfall. Kris hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex on AZM, holding her upside down for what seemed like a minute! Kris got a nearfall at 3:00. The American trio worked over AZM in their corner. Willow hit a buttbump to the stomach and a running kick, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall.

Willow dropped Harley onto AZM for a nearfall. Starlight Kid entered and hit a top-rope crossbody block at 5:00. She hit a springboard crossbody block, too. She’s so short! She hit a standing moonsault on Kris. Kris hit a Michinoku Driver on SK at 6:30 for a nearfall. Willow missed a butt drop on Starlight Kid’s chest, and SK hit a tornado DDT. Mei tagged back in and battled Willow. Mei hit a Crucifix Driver on Willow; Willow hit a release German Suplex; Mei hit a dropkick, and they were both down at 9:00. Harley and AZM got the hot tags, and they traded forearm strikes while on their knees.

The Japanese trio hit stereo basement drop kicks on Harley in the corner for a nearfall. Harley hit a spin kick to the head and a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Kris slammed Harley onto AZM for a nearfall at 10:30. AZM hit a spin kick to Harley’s head. Willow put Mei across her shoulders and tossed her to the floor onto everyone else. In the ring, Harley hit a Shining Wizard on Mei for a nearfall. Kris hit a double clothesline. AZM hit a Canadian Destroyer. Mei hooked Harley’s arm, rolled her up, and scored the pin on Cameron.

AZM, Mei Suruga, and Starlight Kid defeated Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander at 12:27.

Final Thoughts: A fun show but a bit on the short side, coming in at under two hours — and that included an intermission that went 15 or so minutes. I’ll go with Athena vs. Rina for best match, then Windsor-Iida — I prefer singles matches to six-woman tags. A fun main event that filled those 12 minutes nicely.