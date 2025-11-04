AEW wrestler scheduled to undergo another knee surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW will be without Brian Cage longer than anticipated. Cage announced via social media that he will need another surgery on his right knee. “There is an issue on the operation I had on my right knee,” Cage wrote on Instagram. “I was fighting an uphill battle that no amount of therapy, modalities, stem cells, peptides, etc, we’re going to fix. I have to go back under the knife for them to try to fix or correct the situation.”

Powell’s POV: Check out Cage’s full statement below. He also released a video and went into more detail about the situation. Cage said he will undergo surgery next week, and the timeline for his return won’t be known until he undergoes the procedure. Here’s wishing him the best with the surgery and his recovery.

