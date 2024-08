CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

Will Pruett reviews AEW Collision: Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Lio Rush for a spot in the London ladders match for the AEW Trios Title at All In, and more (19:33)…

Click here for the August 25 AEW Collision audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.