AEW Dynamite rating: All In fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 691,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 698,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.22 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.24 rating in the same demo. The declines in both categories are disappointing considering this was the first show coming out of the company’s biggest event of the year. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 615,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the August 30, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 871,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In fallout edition, which was also the All Out go-home show.