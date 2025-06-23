Wrestling Open RI “Episode 12” results (6/16): Vetter’s review of the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Team Classic matches, Tyler Jordan vs. Love Doug, Jazmyne Hau vs. Liviyah

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 12”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 23, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events, so they are running two shows a week indefinitely. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, Dustin Waller, Anthony Greene, Nick Battee, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 120-150.

1. JGeorge vs. Angelo Reyes in a spotlight match. Filmmaker JGeorge has become a fixture in these spotlight matches. Waller and Robinson called this one. Reyes is slender and smaller; he’s been in Wrestling Open a few times before, but Robinson said it’s his first match on the Monday show. JGeorge tied him in a modified Tarantula. Reyes hit a second-rope crossbody block at 4:00. JGeorge caught him and slammed him to the mat, then he hit an axe kick to the back of the head for the pin. Basic but fine.

JGeorge defeated Angelo Reyes at 4:33.

* The Von Erich Six-Man Tag Tournament Classic continues tonight with two more first-round matches! Crockett and Anthony Greene took over on commentary for the main show…

2. It’s Gal, Nick Battee, and Jose Zamora vs. “Big Business” TJ Crawford, Victor Chase, and Julio Cruz in a first-round tournament match. Gal and TJ opened, with Gal easily tossing him to the mat. Crockett noted Gal’s travel schedule as part of the WWE ID program. TJ hit an enzuigiri. Cruz entered and hit some jab punches on Zamora at 2:00. BB worked over Jose. TJ stomped on Battee, and he hit some spin kicks to the thighs. Gal hit a Spinebuster on TJ at 5:00, and the heels began working over Crawford. Zamora hit a standing moonsault on TJ.

Cruz got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit a back suplex on Zamora. Zamora hit a unique Lungblower to Cruz’s back. The heels dragged Julio to their corner and worked him over. Victor finally got a hot tag, and he began hitting clotheslines on all the heels. He hit some Stinger Splashes on Zamora, then a massive senton at 10:30. Chase hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Gal for a nearfall.

TJ hit a stunner on Battee. Cruz hit a back suplex on Zamora. Gal nailed a discus clothesline on Cruz. Victor hit a German Suplex on Gal. The babyfaces hit stereo kicks on Gal in the corner, and TJ hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall at 13:00, and Crawford was shocked at the kickout. TJ barked at Chase! TJ accidentally nailed his Silver Bullet (spinning skull kick) on Chase! Gal immediately hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Chase for the pin! Looks like issues within Big Business have returned!

It’s Gal, Nick Battee, and Jose Zamora defeated TJ Crawford, Victor Chase, and Julio Cruz at 13:31 to advance.

3. Love, Doug vs. Tyler Jordan. Tyler is a Cleveland-based guy — I’ve seen him in AIW — and he’s been here a few times. He’s taller and thicker and easily shoved Doug to the mat. Doug threw a handful of petals at him and hit a dropkick. Jordan hit a release German Suplex and stomped on Doug, then hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit an impressive dropkick, and he posed before getting a nearfall. Jordan hit a Cradle Shock for a nearfall at 4:30, but he missed a split-legged moonsault. Doug got a Sunset Flip Bomb out of the corner out of nowhere for the pin. I know Doug is the local favorite, but Jordan is by far the better wrestler at this point.

Love Doug defeated Tyler Jordan at 5:55.

* Kylon King was in a car accident a few days ago; he posted pictures of the destroyed car online. Dustin Waller came out solo and talked about the crash, but claimed that Ichiban “took out a hit” on Kylon. The crowd chanted “Shame!” then “You Sold Out!” at him. Waller taunted Anthony Greene, and in the course of the back-and-forth argument, convinced Greene to team with him in the next match…. it’s the only way Waller will give Greene a singles match in the future!

4. Dustin Waller and Anthony Greene vs. “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. Greene and Chacha opened with some quick reversals. Waller made a blind tag, slapping Greene’s back, which clearly annoyed Greene. Gray and Waller traded offense, and Dustin kept the kid grounded. Greene tagged back in at 4:00. Greene and Waller bickered. Chacha tagged back in and hit a series of kicks on Waller. Greene tagged back in and continued to argue with Waller. Greene hit a superplex, but Waller immediately hit a frogsplash onto Greene! Waller pulled the prone Gray on top of Greene for the pin.

Jake Gray and Erik Chacha defeated Dustin Waller and Anthony Greene at 7:46.

* Waller got on the mic and said, “I’m a man of my word, and I’ll see you next week.”

* On Thursday, Big Business takes on the Stetson Ranch, Brad Baylor takes on Milo Mirra, and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander takes on a kid named Oxx!

* Nick Battee joined the commentary team…

5. AZ vs. Brando Lee. AZ has shoulder-length hair, and he couldn’t stop staring at himself in a mirror; we saw him two weeks ago. Admittedly, he didn’t do much to impress me. However, Lee really impressed in a losing effort against champ Bryce Donovan last week, so I’m guessing this one will be short. (AZ is reminding me a LOT of a young Don Callis when Don had a full head of hair! I just looked up some old photos, and yeah, the resemblance is there!) Lee hit a dropkick and some running back elbows. AZ took control and kept Lee grounded. AZ barked at the crowd and was booed. He hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:30. Lee fired up and hit some chops, then a rolling Death Valley Driver, then a top-rope doublestomp for the pin. A merely okay match.

Brando Lee defeated AZ at 6:52.

* Footage aired of Davienne returning to Wrestling Open last week, but then attacking Liviyah. We then heard from Davienne, who called her a “spoiled little brat.” She vowed to show Liviyah how she’ll “pay her dues.”

6. Liviyah vs. Jazmyne Hao. Jazmyne (think Trish Adora) wrestled on Thursday’s show as well. Liviyah came out first and she’s dyed her hair brown! Hao ran up behind her and attacked her! They got in the ring and the ref checked on Liviyah, and we got a bell at 00:34 to officially begin. Hao stomped on her and hit a kick to the spine, then she hit a buttbump in the corner and a basement dropkick to the face. Liviyah hit a spear for a nearfall at 2:30. Hao hit a snap suplex into the corner, and the crowd rallied for the hometown favorite Liviyah.

Hao stayed in charge, and Liviyah sold pain in her lower back. Hao hit a senton for a nearfall at 4:30. She hit a Samoan Drop, and she barked at the fans. Liviyah nailed a flying shoulder tackle, then some clotheslines and a dropkick, and she was fired up. Liviyah nailed the Eye of the Hurricane (inverted DDT move) for the pin. She really needs to come up with a catchy name for it.

Liviyah defeated Jazmyne Hao at 6:50/official time of 6:16.

* Liviyah got on the mic and cut a babyface promo; I don’t think I’ve heard her speak before. She talked about Davienne attacking her last week for no reason. “You made this personal. So, don’t show up for a wrestling match; show up for a fight.” Good promo; she’s a likeable babyface.

* We had one final video package to set up the main event!

7. DJ Powers, Georgio Lawrence, and Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Bobby Orlando and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio in a first-round tournament match. DJ and Vecchio opened, and Vecchio shoved Powers to the mat. DJ rolled to the floor to regroup with BRG. They got back in there, and Anthony hit a punch to the jaw that startled Powers. BRG tagged in and fought Vecchio. Ortiz got in and twisted BRG’s left arm. The Shooter Boys hit team armdrags on Brett. Bobby got in and slammed a teammate onto Georgio and got a nearfall. Georgio bodyslammed Bobby at 5:00.

The Shooter Boys hit some quick team moves on Powers; Crockett noted how this match has been at a fast pace. While on the floor, Georgio grabbed Vecchio’s ankle, it allowed Brett to tie Vecchio in a Figure Four. Powers hit a German Suplex on Vecchio at 7:30. BRG hit a German Suplex, and the heels took control and kept Vecchio in their corner. Ortiz got a hot tag, and he began hitting German Suplexes on each of the heels, and he was fired up. Lawrence hit a back suplex on Ortiz at 10:00, and the heels now targeted Ortiz’s left arm.

Orlando got a hot tag at 12:00 and hit a double clothesline and a bodyslam, then a running neckbreaker. He hit a sit-out powerbomb on Powers for a nearfall. All six began brawling in the ring. The babyfaces all hit punches in the corner, then they shoved the heels together, then they hit stereo planchas to the floor at 13:30. In the ring, Bobby hit a flying stunner on DJ for a believable nearfall, but BRG made the save. Powers hit a Doomsday clothesline for a believable nearfall. Bobby hit a Lungblower. The Shooter Boys hit a team Blockbuster on Georgio, and Orlando immediately hit a top-rope elbow drop on Georgio for the pin. That was a blast.

Bobby Orlando, Aaron Ortiz, and Anthony Vecchio defeated DJ Powers, Georgio Lawrence, and Brett Ryan Gosselin at 16:00 even to advance.

Final Thoughts: What a tremendous main event. It’s worth reiterating that of those six, only BRG and Bobby have been wrestling for more than a few years. Powers is just 20, and I bet Lawrence and the Shooter Boys are in their late teens or early 20s. That was just a non-stop match, and the crowd was fully into it. The other six-man tag match takes second. After a month or so of pure harmony in Big Business, it looks like TJ Crawford is upset again, so we’ll see what happens there. I liked Hao-Liviyah for third.

A really good exchange between Waller and Greene; the finish of that match was perfectly done. The misses were few tonight. Tyler Jordan is so talented and really should have gotten that big win over Love Doug. (Doug is so popular here, it wouldn’t have hurt him one bit.) AZ hasn’t clicked with me yet. That match with Brando Lee came in a bit below expectations, particularly after the strong showing Lee had a week earlier. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Tuesday morning.