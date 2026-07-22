Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: WWE ID Champion Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. Nightmare Factory Champion Max Abrams in a title vs. title match

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across six different recent indy shows. This roundup has a high number of WWE ID matches!

Produce Wrestling “Volume 2: Taigastyle” in Jersey City, New Jersey, at the White Eagle Hall on July 16, 2026 (MyAEW and YouTube)

The main show is a pay-per-view, but they had an elimination match on the pre-show, which is available on YouTube. Caprice Coleman and Ultramantis Black provided commentary. The ring was well-lit, but the crowd was in the shadows. Production is good.

The Magic Ticket Battle Royal: The 15 participants were Steve Maclin, Andre (Chase) Chance, Bam Sullivan, Bear Bronson, Charles Mason, Colby Corino, Cole Radrick, Gringo Loco, Jay Lucas, Julezee, Oldman Youngboy, Oxx Adams, Rich Swann, Slade and Terry Yaki. I just saw Oldboy for the first time over the weekend. I’ll point out this is the first time I’ve seen “Andre Chase” since he was cut from NXT, and I’ll also note that Colby Corino is back in the ring after having neck surgery. I know he’s been back for a bit, but this is my first time seeing him in action. The winner will be the final slot in a Royal Rumble on Aug. 3!

Everyone went to the floor except Bronson and Mason! Bear grabbed him and hit a Black Hole Slam! Bear dove through the ropes onto several people (so he is NOT eliminated). Julezee (with his goofy curly blonde hair) hit a dropkick. The cameras followed Bear and Mason as they brawled up a staircase. Youngboy eliminated Julezee at 2:30. Oxx squared off with Bam! (I’ll reiterate that Oxx has shed a few pounds in recent months and looks so much better for it.) Oxx hit a Choke Bomb, and he tossed Bam at 4:30.

We have nine in the ring, which means a few people are hiding on the floor. Youngboy was eliminated. Yaki and Lucas (known as Top Team in the Georgia scene) hit a Magic Killer on Colby Corino. Andre and Top Team all hit superkicks on Oxx, and they flipped him out at 6:30! The cameras found Mason and Bear brawling in the upper deck! Bear flipped Mason over the top! He held onto the railing as long as he could, but he fell onto five or so guys on the floor. Loco brawled with Lucas, and he knocked Jay to the floor. Girngo eliminated Yaki. Loco was tossed. Andre Chance was eliminated.

Corino and Radrick worked together and tossed Swann! Those two brawled at 11:00, and they wound up eliminating each other! Suddenly, we had just Slade and Maclin in the ring, and they hit double clotheslines. Keep in mind, Mason and Bear have not been eliminated. Those two got back in the ring, so we have our final four. Slade got tossed. Maclin and Bronson brawled. Mason hit a low blow on Bear, then hit him with the title belt and tossed him at 16:00. So, we have our final TWO, and this has become a regular match.

Maclin tied Mason in the Tree of Woe, but Charles avoided the spear into the corner. Mason tied him in a sleeper hold on the mat! He hit his Meteora in the corner and his rolling DVD for a nearfall at 18:00. Mason hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Maclin again tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit the spear to the ribs for the pin! A fun match; a lot of talented guys who didn’t get to show off everything they can do, though.

Steve Maclin won a 15-man Battle Royal at 19:21.

Nightmare Factory “ID Showcase” in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 26, 2026 (Twitter/X)

The Nightmare Factory (which hosted an AEW taping as the pandemic began) held a show featuring the WWE ID prospects. This match was posted earlier this week on their Twitter/X account. It is not the entire show. The crowd was about 40 — yes, an average of about 10 per side. Trevin Adams and Simon Sez provided commentary.

WWE ID Champion Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. Nightmare Factory Champion Max Abrams (w/the Mog Squad) in a title vs. title match. Max pie-faced him at the bell. Standing switches and Chazz tied up Max’s arms. (As Starboy Charlie, he has competed all over the world — he’s by far a better and more experienced wrestler.) Chazz hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Simon Sez talked about how this is a “home game” for Abrams, who was trained here. Hall hit a spinning heel kick that sent Max to the floor. On the floor, Chazz hit a spin kick to the head. He leapt over the guardrail and hit a crossbody block onto Max.

Chazz tried a huracanrana, but Abrams blocked it and he powerbombed Hall onto the edge of the ring frame! Ouch! He rolled Hall into the ring and got a nearfall at 4:30. He applied a chinlock and kept Hall grounded. He hit a flying elbow drop, but missed a second one. Max hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 8:00, but he missed a frog splash. Chazz hit a huracanrana. He hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner. He set up for the Shooting Starboy Press, but Max hit the ropes at 10:30, causing Hall to fall and be crotched.

Max hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall. Hall hit some roundhouse kicks and a Pele Kick. He went for a handspring move, but Max blocked it with a kick. Max hit a Fame-asser for a nearfall at 12:00. Hall hit a Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew moonsault) for a nearfall. The ref got bumped! Hall hit a tornado DDT for a visual pin at 13:30, but we had no ref! Jacari Ball jumped into the ring and hit a series of gutwrench suplexes on Hall! Cappuccino Jones jumped in the ring and attacked Jacari.

Cap nailed the Froggy Brew flying elbow drop on Jacari. Santi Rivera jumped in the ring and hit an Angel’s Wings on Jacari. Aaron Rourke jumped in the ring and attacked Santi. CJ Valor hit a spear on Rourke. Sam Holloway hit a chokeslam on Valor! Max hit a flying leg drop on Sam. Starboy hit a Sasuke Special dive to the floor on Max. In the ring, he nailed the Shooting Starboy Press for a nearfall at 16:30, but Valor pulled the ref out of the ring! Starboy hit a plancha onto Valor. Max hit his flying Fame-asser leg drop and scored the pin! A new champion!

Max Abrams defeated Chazz “Starboy” Hall at 17:21 to retain the Nightmare Factory Title AND win the WWE ID Title.

Northern Federation of Wrestling “Double Noggin Knocker” in Watertown, New York, at Watertown Exhibition Hall on June 14 (IWTV)

This was just posted this week. There were a lot of names I didn’t recognize in the lineup, but I tuned in for two specific matches. Lighting is merely okay and the crowd was maybe 100.

“Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill and Juni Underwood for the NFW Tag Team Titles. I just saw the match where BandtB won these belts. These four have appeared together on several GCW shows in the past few months. Jordan and O’Neill opened, and the commentators noted this is “teacher versus student.” Quick armdrags and a standoff. They said O’Neill is just 19; I didn’t realize he was quite that young. Juni made a blind tag in, so there is already dissension between them!

Juni and Ryan worked over Price in their corner. Everyone hit some kicks, and all four were down at 5:00. Jordan finally legally entered, and he hit some chops on O’Neill. The champs went for their team Styles Clash, but O’Neill escaped at 7:00. Juni and Ryan hit a team powerbomb on Jordan for a nearfall. Ryan went for a springboard move, but Jordan caught him with a dropkick! Juni kicked Price off the apron at 9:00, then he traded chops and forearm strikes with Jordan. Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block on Juni, and they were both down.

Price got the hot tag and hit a running clothesline on Ryan. Price hit a dropkick on Juni and hit a crossbody block on O’Neill. The champs hit stereo kicks in the corner on O’Neill. Alec hit a TKO stunner on Ryan for a nearfall at 11:00. Ryan hit a stunner on Price. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, but Oliver made the save at 13:00. Jordan hit a faceplant on Juni, but Juni got up and hit a superkick. Ryan hit a spin kick. Jordan hit a coast-to-coast dropkick. Ryan hit a Canadian Destroyer. Suddenly all four were down!

Juni and Alec got up and traded more forearm strikes at 15:00. Jordan got a tag and hit a basement dropkick. Price hit a dive to the floor on Juni. In the ring, Jordan hit a German Suplex with a high bridge on Ryan for a nearfall. Juni accidentally splashed onto Ryan! The champs hit a team slam on Ryan, then the team Styles Clash, with Jordan pinning O’Neill. A fun match — these four clearly know each other so well.

“Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill and Juni Underwood to retain the NFW Tag Team Titles at 17:42.

Bill Collier vs. Marcus Mathers for the vacant NFW Title. Collier is known as “Special Agent Zero” in TNA. Obviously, he has a significant height advantage over WWE ID prospect Mathers. I see that Mathers has already hit 75 matches this year. Ryan Clancy was champion here, but he tore his ACL, so he had to vacate the title. They brawled to the floor early on. Marcus shoved him face-first into the ring post at 3:00. Collier took control as they entered the ring and hit some punches to the kidneys and spine. Bill hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Collier scooped him up and slammed Marcus back-first into the corner, then hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 7:30, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Collier hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref and got booed. Collier hit a fallaway slam at 9:30. He charged, but Mathers caught him with a jumping knee. Mathers hit a flying clothesline, then his corner fadeaway stunner at 11:00, then an impressive deadlift German Suplex for a nearfall.

Collier hit a thudding headbutt. Mathers hit a basement dropkick to the knee. Collier caught Mathers coming off the ropes and hit a swinging Flatliner for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Mathers hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Mathers hit his corner fadeaway stunner, then his fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 15:00. Collier hit a superkick! He hit a spear for a nearfall. Collier grabbed the belt, but the ref confiscated it. Mathers got a rollup for a visual pin, but the ref was putting the belt away! Collier clocked Mathers in the jaw with a straight punch and got the pin!

Bill Collier defeated Marcus Mathers to win the vacant NFW Title at 16:59.

Iron Heart Pro, “Forged By Iron” in South St. Paul, Minnesota, at the Hive Wrestling Training Center, on May 23, 2026 (IWTV)

I’ve seen several matches from this large garage; one of the four walls is just a huge garage door. This might be the single smallest venue I’ve seen for a wrestling show, as there is only room for two rows. So, the crowd is maybe 60. The ceiling is really high, and the lighting is great. It looks like a plain factory garage. (I really should check out a show here at some point!) I watched the main event. I don’t know these commentators (Kaitlin Diamond and a man calling himself “The System”), but I really liked what I heard.

Laynie Luck (WWE ID Women’s champion) vs. Sara Leon (Iron Pro Women’s champion) in a title vs. title match. Sara is European, and she’s competed here before. She’s also competed in ROH and fought at the taping Monday night in Jacksonville. Leon has short, brown hair and wore Spider-Man blue-and-red. Some basic reversals and a standoff. Laynie tied up the left arm. Sara hit a running dropkick, then a chop in the corner at 2:00. Laynie clasped her hands behind her back and invited Leon to hit some more chops!

Laynie hit some back elbows. Leon hit some forearm strikes. The commentators said Leon is married to Axiom (I didn’t know that!) They brawled to the floor at 4:00. In the ring, Laynie hit an elbow drop to the spine. Leon locked in a front guillotine choke. Laynie put Leon in a modified Camel Clutch and cranked on Sara’s head. Laynie hit a running kick to the side of the head at 6:30, then a Northern Lights driver for a nearfall.

Sara hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a German Suplex at 9:00. Laynie hit her own German Suplex, and they were both down. Sara applied a crossface Chickenwing on the mat, but Laynie leaned back and got a nearfall. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks and were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Laynie hit a double-knees to the chest (think a Lumbar Check) for a nearfall.

Sara hit a Russian Leg Sweep, and she locked in a Cattle Mutilation at 11:00, and the crowd taunted Laynie to tap out! Laynie escaped and tied Leon in a crossface! Leon hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 12:30. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver, but Sara grabbed the ropes before the ref even started counting for a pin. They traded rollups, and Laynie scored the pin! I didn’t expect that — I expected a double DQ or outside interference! Really good action.

Laynie Luck defeated Sara Leon at 13:58 to win the Ironheart Women’s Title AND retain the WWE ID Women’s Title.

North American Wrestling Alliance in Morganton, North Carolina, at the Burke County Fairgrounds on May 30, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This one match was posted on Anya Rune’s YouTube channel, not the entire show. Being as she’s a WWE ID prospect, I decided to check it out. This venue is a gym, and the crowd was maybe 100. This was recorded with multiple cameras, but there is no commentary. Morganton is roughly an 80-minute drive northwest of Charlotte.

Anya Rune vs. Ameera Roze. Roze is a slender Black woman with long, curly hair halfway down her back. Roze’s cagematch.net bio says she’s been wrestling for five years and was trained by LaBron Kozone in the North Carolina scene. I see she’s appeared in AEW twice before, in losses to Tay Melo and Leila Grey (I certainly saw those but I don’t recall them.) However, she has only 48 recorded matches in the database — but not this one. The commentary noted that Anya Rune is an ID prospect, so this match is from 2026. (And she was introduced as Rune, and not as Airica Demia!)

Ameera hit some armdrags. They brawled to the floor and looped ringside. They got back into the ring, and a guy at ringside tripped Ameera. Rune targeted the arm and hit a diving forearm to Ameera’s back at 3:00. Ameera fired up and hit some clotheslines and a bulldog. She slammed Rune’s face into the middle turnbuckle and got a nearfall at 8:00. Rune hit a running knee to the jaw. Rune hit a swinging faceplant for a nearfall.

Ameera slammed her face-first to the mat for a nearfall, but Rune’s manager (I am pretty sure it’s her dad!) pulled the ref from the ring. Rune slammed Ameera’s face on the ring steps, then into the ring post at 11:00. They got back in the ring, and Rune threw her comic book-style fireball punch for the knockout and the pin. I enjoyed it.

Anya Rune defeated Ameera Roze at 11:24.

Dynamic Wrestling Association “Fire In Brimstone 6” in Alpharetta, Georgia, at Brimstone Tavern on May 3, 2026.

This venue appears to be a tavern, and the crowd was really small. The ring is only 12 to 18 inches off the ground. It also seems to be a rectangle! Lighting is good. Sadly, the crowd was maybe 40.

Adam Priest vs. Neji Ichiban (w/valet). My first time seeing Neji, who has messy, curly dark hair and face paint. (This is not the Ichiban from the New England scene.) Priest is a bit shorter. Quick reversals early on. Priest rolled to the floor and jawed at the fans. In the ring, Neji hit some quick kicks and chops. They brawled again to the floor at 4:30.

Neji sat Priest in a chair and hit some more chops. Priest pushed the female valet into Neji. As Neji stepped back into the ring, Priest hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he took control. He hit a Saito Suplex and grapevined the leg on the mat. Priest hit a European Uppercut at 7:30 that dropped Neji, and he was in control. Neji got some rollups and a big clothesline for a nearfall.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Priest hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, then he applied a Figure Four leg lock. He slammed Neji’s knee around the ring post at 11:00. The valet got into the ring and distracted Priest. Neji hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Priest got an inside cradle for the pin! Decent action; there is a reason Priest keeps getting opportunities in ROH and AEW.

Adam Priest defeated Neji Ichiban at 12:21.

Corinne Joy vs. Krule for the DWA Women’s Title. Teenage star Corinne will be facing Megan Bayne on an upcoming Produce show! Joy is a rising star, and she’s getting plenty of opportunities. She’s maybe 5’2,” and all of 130 pounds, so Krule may very well weigh twice her weight. Corinne came out first, and she was wearing a title belt. She got on the mic and said this is her first title. “I’m not afraid of a fight, big or small.” She issued an open challenge! Krule’s music played, and the crowd popped. “Are you serious right now?” a commentator shouted! “Does this count?” the other commentator asked.

The ref held the title above his head — it’s on the line! The bell rang, and she hit some blows to his chest, then she ducked to the floor! She tried to trip him, but he didn’t move. They went to the floor. He sat in a chair, and she tried to choke him. “I feel like they are at Camp Crystal Lake right now!” a commentator said, and I was thinking the same thing — this looked like a typical horror movie where the pretty girl is trying to escape an unstoppable monster! Joy got back in the ring at 2:00. She tried a dive through the ropes, but he caught her.

Joy hit a crossbody block, and he fell backwards onto a chair. They both got into the ring. She hit a running back elbow. Krule hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 3:30. Grayson Pierce came to ringside, and he jawed at Krule and belittled him for fighting a woman. Corinne hit a huracanrana, a buttbump in the corner, and a basement dropkick! She hit a spin kick to his head and her Joy Ride snapmare driver! She went for a frog splash, but Krule caught her by the throat! Pierce jumped in the ring and attacked Krule. Krule hit a chokeslam on Pierce. I was entertained.

Krule defeated Corinne Joy via DQ at 5:59; Joy retains the DWA Women’s Title.

Final Thoughts: While I haven’t seen a full Produce show yet, they are definitely drawing from the top tier of the indy scene today. I know there is a lot of criticism of the WWE ID program, but I’m enjoying watching them compete all over the country