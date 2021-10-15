What's happening...

10/15 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Christian Cage and Josh Alexander summit, a battle royal to determine the first and last entrants in the Call Your Shot battle royal, Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. El Phantasmo in a qualifier for the Triple Threat to crown the new X Division Champion

October 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Christian Cage and Josh Alexander summit, a battle royal to determine the first and last entrants in the Call Your Shot battle royal, Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. El Phantasmo in a qualifier for the Triple Threat to crown the new X Division Champion, and more (22:20)…

