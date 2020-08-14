MLW Pulp Fusion video with Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, Injustice, Salina de la renta, Jordan Oliver, LA Park, Dominic Garrini, Kit Osbourne, and more

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: Thrown off of their flight, Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne are at a crossroads. Alex Hammerstone makes the breakfast of (National Openweight) Champions? Alicia Atout interviews the self-proclaimed Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday. Injustice on Contra Unit attacking Jordan Oliver. LA Park looks to conquer the rumored “Wrestle Island.” Salina de la Renta gets a surprise visitor. Deep in the Amazon, Dominic Garrini continues his search for the ultimate new member of Team Filthy.



