MLW Fusion preview: AAA and MLW Series begins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Mance Warner and Savio Vega vs. Pagano and Mortiz in a Barrio Street Fight.

-Konnan appears.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs an hour later than usual again tonight on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



