NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Cup USA tournament semifinal matches, two tag matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Jeff Cobb vs. Kenta in a New Japan Cup semifinal match.

-David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga in a New Japan Cup semifinal match.

-Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Barrett Brown and Logan Reigel

-ACH, TJP, and Alex Zayne vs. PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian

Powell’s POV: The tournament finals will stream next week. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews will be available by Saturday morning, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



