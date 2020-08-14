WWE Smackdown and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Kofi Kingston, Johnny Gargano, Bob Backlund, Bobby Eaton, Eddie Gilbert, Buddy Landel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show features the followup to the Retribution attack from the end of last week’s show. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong stream tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. The show will feature the semifinals of the New Japan Cup USA tournament. Anish V gave up his 205 Live duties in favor of covering this weekly series. His written reviews will be available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. With Anish switching to NJPW coverage, we will be running the results of 205 Live. That said, I am looking for volunteers who are interested in covering the show. If you are interested, let me know via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is September 7 in Omaha, Nebraska for Raw. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is October 7 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next event is Sunday in Shizuoka, Japan at Twin Messe Shizuoka.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website.

-MLW’s next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Backlund is 71.

-Bobby Eaton of the Midnight Express is 62.

-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah) is 39.

-Johnny Gargano is 33.

-The late Eddie Gilbert (Thomas Edward Gilbert) was born on August 14, 1961. He died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Buddy Landel (William Ensor) was born on August 14, 1961. He died at age 53 of complications from a car accident on June 22, 2015.



