AEW reportedly cuts three wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has released Jimmy Havoc, Sadie Gibbs, and Bea Priestly from their deals. Gibbs confirmed her release (see below), and Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reported that Havoc and Priestly were also cut.

Powell’s POV: Havoc was suspended indefinitely following a series of #Speakingout movement allegations made against him. He entered rehab after the allegations were made in June, and AEW noted in a statement at the time that they would review his status upon completion. The Havoc situation may be unique due to those circumstances, but it’s worth nothing that all three released wrestlers are from the UK, which may have been a factor due to travel bans during the pandemic preventing them from appearing at AEW events. AEW not made any official announcements regarding the cuts as of this update.

My journey it’s been one hell of a ride, I never expect it to get easier I just expect my core values and perception to evolve and for me always to find #GRACE within moving forwards. #UNDEFINABLE Thankyou so much @TonyKhan @AEWrestling for giving me a chance of a life time 🙏🏼 — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2020



