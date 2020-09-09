09/09 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship, Miro debuts, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship, Miro debuts, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti, Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico, and more (34:29)…

Click here for the September 9 AEW Dynamite audio review.

