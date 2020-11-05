WWE NXT UK TV, Dot Net Weekly, AEW media call, WWE Raw poll results, Alexander Wolfe, Allysin Kay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features the continuation of the Heritage Cup tournament. Haydn Gleed returned last week following a layoff due to illness. His written reports are typically available on Thursdays along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-AEW will be conducting a media call today that is scheduled to be hosted by Cody. We should have the audio available this afternoon.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a D grade majority vote from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 21 percent of the vote, while C was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a D grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-A very happy birthday to my Dad.

-Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer) of the Imperium faction is 34.

-NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay is 33. She worked as Sienna in Impact Wrestling.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...