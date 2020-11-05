AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Full Gear fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix.

-“The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on Wednesday. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.



