Dot Net Weekly, NXT and WWE Raw poll results, NXT UK on WWE Network, Don Muraco, Steve Keirn, Rain, Matt Morgan, Trevor Murdoch, Drake Younger, Mr. Wrestling II

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tuesday’s NXT television show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 54 percent of the vote. B finished second with each getting 30 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve (as we are for all shows these days), I gave the show an A- grade thanks largely to the strong bookend matches.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote from 25 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 24 percent of the vote. F was a close third with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade with many of the feuds feeling tired.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic. First-run shows will resume one week from today on September 17.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don Muraco is 71.

-Steve Keirn is 69.

-Matt Morgan is 44.

-Mike DiBiase is 43.

-Trevor Murdoch (William Mueller) is 40.

-Rain (Bonnie Maxon Gray) is 39. She also worked as Payton Banks in TNA.

-WWE referee Drake Younger is 36.

-The late Mr. Wrestling II (John Walker) was born on September 10, 1934. He died on June 10, 2020.



