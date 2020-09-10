AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for next week’s show, uncertainty over which night the show will air

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight.

-AEW Tag Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in a non-title match.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-MJF in action.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether Dynamite will air on Wednesday or Thursday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. For what it’s worth, the schedule lists “Late Night Dynamite” for an hour on Wednesday, and a two-hour Dynamite on Thursday. The AEW broadcast team simply instructed viewers to keep an eye on AEW’s social media pages for updated information and to set their DVRs. We will keep you updated, and one way or another, we will have live coverage of Dynamite.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...