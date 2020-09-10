NXT TV viewership for Super Tuesday II featuring the crowning of the new NXT Champion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 838,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 849,000 viewers who watched last Tuesday’s unopposed episode.

Powell’s POV: The fan frustration over the four-way Ironman match ending without a new champion crowned did not lead to a substantial drop this week. NXT finished 15th in the 18-49 demographic last night after finishing tenth in the same demo last week. NXT was bumped to Tuesday the last two weeks due to USA Network’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs. The show will return to its usual Wednesday night slot next week.



